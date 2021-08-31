(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Militants shelled the positions of Syrian government troops in the Idlib province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"As a result of artillery shelling by terrorists of the positions of government forces in the area of the locality of Mellaja, Idlib province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded," Rear Adm. Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 21 shelling attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.

"Over the past day, 21 attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (according to the Syrian side, 20 attacks).

A total of 12 attacks were registered in Idlib province, four attacks in Latakia, one in Aleppo and four in Hama," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.