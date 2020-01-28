UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Military Jet Crashes In Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - Military Jet Crashes in Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A military plane crashed in northeast Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi province, the Algerie 24 news portal reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to the media outlet, rescue services were dispatched to the scene.

At the moment, there is no information about the type of aircraft.

Meanwhile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed on Twitter that two pilots have been killed.

