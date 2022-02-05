UPDATE - Minneapolis Police Release Body Camera Footage of Fatal Shooting of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Minneapolis Police Department on Friday released body camera footage showing officers shoot and kill 22-year old black man Amir Locke while executing a warrant at an apartment.

The body camera footage shows a Minneapolis Police Swat team gaining and announcing entry into an apartment where Locke was laying on a couch before purportedly pointing a handgun in the officers' direction. An officer in response returned fire, hitting and ultimately killing Locke.

"On February 2, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, the Minneapolis Police SWAT team, in Minneapolis Police Department uniforms, marked external ballistic vests, and tactical gear executed a warrant for the Saint Paul Police Department Homicide unit," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a public information report. "Approximately nine seconds into the entry, officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun pointed in the direction of the officers.

An officer fired his duty weapon and the adult male suspect was struck."

The police officers immediately provided Locke with first aid while he awaited transport to a local hospital, where he later died, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, the department added.

Amir's father Andre Locke during a press conference on Friday said that he got a license to carry the firearm and was mentored by his family, which has a law enforcement background. Amir was startled by the officers after being woken up during the raid, and did what any reasonable person would do to protect themselves, Andre said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained to represent the Locke family, saying in a statement on Friday that they will continue to push for answers in the case so that the family can get the "closure they deserve."