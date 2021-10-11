UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Minnesota Bar Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Others Hurt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A shootout at a busy bar in the US city of Saint Paul in Minnesota killed a young woman and left 14 others wounded on Sunday morning, the authorities said.

Police were responding to multiple calls for help from a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street. They arrived to find a "chaotic scene" with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman was pronounced dead without being hospitalized.

"A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead, 14 other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment ” all are expected to survive," a statement read.

Five investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department's homicide unit are working with patrol officers and forensics experts to determine the motive.

The police said in a statement that three arrests had been made in connection with shooting. The suspects are men aged 29, 32 and 33.

"They're in custody and in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered during the incident. Once they're discharged, all three will be booked into the Ramsey City jail and await a charging decision," the police said.

Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said he spoke with the family of the deceased woman in the morning who were "absolutely devastated." He promised to bring justice to the victims.

