UPDATE - Modi, Abe Praise Mutual Work of India, Japan to Support Citizens Impacted by COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held phone talks on Friday and praised the mutual work of their countries to support citizens impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to an Indian Ministry of External Affairs press release.

"Both leaders expressed appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories, and agreed to continue such coordination," the press release read.

During the phone talks, Modi and Abe also addressed the ongoing epidemiological and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and shared measures taken in each of their respective countries.

The two prime ministers also discussed the potential to further strengthen the partnership between both countries, which could also result in finding global solutions to curb the outbreak.

On the same day, Modi held a telephone conversation with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Both parties discussed the need to ensure that supply chains are maintained amid the global pandemic.

"The two leaders agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the Covid-19 situation, including for facilitating cross-border supplies of essential commodities," a Ministry of External Affairs press release read.

Modi and US President Donald Trump held phone talks on Saturday. The Indian prime minister expressed solidarity with the US, the current epicenter of the global outbreak, and both parties expressed their desire to find mutual solutions to combat the global pandemic.