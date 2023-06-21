UPDATE - Moldova Does Not Have Enough Money to Meet All Demands of Farmers - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Moldova's government does not have the necessary financial resources to fulfill all the demands of farmers, but some requests of agricultural producers are already being implemented, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

On Tuesday, farmers continued their protests throughout Moldova; farmers also drove tractors into Chisinau, parking them near the government building on the capital's central square. Recean came out to them.

"The government understands the difficulties in the agricultural sector and is seeking solutions, including with European partners, to be together with the farmers. I discussed this on the square with representatives of the Power of Farmers association," the prime minister said on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism).

He said the association is demanding too much from the government now.

"What the association is now demanding from the government will cost the country's budget 700 million lei ($39 million), and the government does not have such resources now," Recean said.

He said the government helps farmers with specific measures, for example subsidies, taking into account their requests.

The protesters demand that the government suspend or limit grain imports from Ukraine, provide compensation for Moldovan grain producers - about 3,000 lei per hectare ($170), and also ask to pay off last year's subsidy arrears and refund VAT for fuel.

In 2022, Moldovan farmers also held protests, took tractors to highways to draw attention to their problems: drought, rising fuel prices, higher prices for fertilizers and pesticides, problems with crop export routes.