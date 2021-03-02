UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Moldova Intends To Urgently Buy 1 Million Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccines - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Moldova Intends to Urgently Buy 1 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines - Cabinet

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Moldova intends to urgently buy 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the country's cabinet said in a statement.

"Moldovan Parliament President Zinaida Greceanii summoned members of the government led by acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi to a working meeting, she called to urgently find an opportunity to purchase a batch of 1 million doses of vaccine to immunize citizens," the cabinet said.

"Ciocoi said the request would be considered urgently, after which the procedure for public procurement would begin," it said.

On February 26, the Moldovan drug agency registered three coronavirus vaccines - Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V.

Officially, vaccination in the country starts on March 2.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, during an official visit to Chisinau at the end of last year, vowed to provide Moldova with 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as humanitarian aid; the first batch of 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Chisinau on February 27. Moldova also plans to receive a vaccine from Lithuania free of charge. In addition, in the coming days, the country will receive the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine (14,400 doses) through the COVAX platform.

