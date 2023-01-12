UPDATE - Moldova to Seek Russian Military Withdrawal From Transnistria by Peaceful Means - Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moldova will continue to insist on the withdrawal of the Russian military from the territory of Transnistria, but will resolve this issue exclusively by peaceful means, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"We have always said that the illegal presence of Russian troops on the territory of Moldova is a factor of instability both for the republic and for the region. The only way we want to achieve this goal is through diplomacy, negotiations and dialogue with the Russian side and Transnistria," Popescu said on tv 8 channel.

He said it is difficult to discuss the issue now, since Chisinau maintains relations with Moscow solely at the level of embassies.

There is a group of Russian troops in Transnistria. Its main tasks are a peacekeeping mission and the protection of ammunition depots.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan.