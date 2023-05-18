UPDATE - Moldovan Interior Minister Announces Plans to Denounce 10 Agreements With CIS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Moldova's Interior Ministry plans to denounce 10 agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), considering them useless, Minister Ana Revenco said.

Earlier, Moldovan parliament speaker, leader of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) Igor Grosu said Moldova would initiate withdrawal from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. The Socialist Party of Moldova, in response, announced its plans to conduct a campaign to keep the country within the CIS.

"An inspection showed that the Interior Ministry has 32 cooperation agreements with the CIS. As a result of a qualitative analysis that takes into account prospects, as well as risks the agreements carry, which will appear if these agreements continue to be valid for Moldova, we stated that 10 of them are rather sterile and unsuitable, so we have started the denunciation procedure," Revenco said at a briefing.

She said the agreements concern the work of border services, as well as the settlement of emergency situations.

Since last year, the Moldovan authorities have been talking about the need to denounce a number of agreements with the CIS. On Thursday, the parliament of Moldova voted in the final reading to denounce the agreement with the CIS on the unimpeded activities of the Mir International Television and Radio Company in the republic. President Maia Sandu personally initiated the bill on Moldova's withdrawal from the agreement.

Since last year, Moldova has been ignoring meetings of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where it is an observer. Relations with Russia today are maintained at the level of embassies.