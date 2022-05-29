UPDATE - Moldovan Opposition Hold Anti-Government Rally in Chisinau

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) An anti-government opposition rally was held in front of the parliament in Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, which unites the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), and the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, announced a series of mass protests across the country and urged other parties to join. The eurosceptic Sor party confirmed its support for the demonstrations.

The protesters blame the government for failing to control soaring gas prices, high inflation rates and deteriorating quality of life, as well as for putting political pressure on opposition leaders.

On Thursday, a Chisinau court ruled to place former President Igor Dodon, who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days. The chair of the Sor party Ilan Shor and lawmaker Marina Tauber, who both fled the country, were stripped of parliamentary immunity.

The Sunday rally was held in front of the parliament in the "open microphone" format, which allowed anyone to speak out. By the start of the rally, it gathered several thousand people.

The PSRM leaders decided not to attach any party affiliation to the event, claiming that it was a popular protest.

The action was peaceful and law enforcement officers did not intervene, although the police station was cordoned off.

The protesters held signs that included slogans such as "No to price increases," "Down with Maya Sandu," "Down with the government," and "We want justice.

"

One of the most populous groups at the rally were the Gagauz people, residents of an autonomous region with predominantly Turkic-speaking population.

"Why isn't the government working on Eurasian economic cooperation? This is our traditional market. European integration does not pay the rent. Gas, fuel are getting more expensive. The prices go up. And the Eurasian community could provide Moldova with significant discounts on energy resources, this would significantly relieve the economic burden," a Gagauz protester, Fedor Papazoglo, told Sputnik.

Organizers of the action claimed that many of those who wished to come to Chisinau could not make it to the capital, as the representatives of the pro-European ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) caused transport problems. The executive secretary of PSRM, Vlad Batrincea, said that government representatives in several regions even tried to intimidate opposition activists.

The PSRM official blamed PAS for avoiding dialogue with the opposition and turning a blind eye to the demands of the population.

"The Bloc of Communists and Socialists represents more than one third of the population in the parliament. The opposition has no way to come up with and propose any legislative initiative. There is no dialogue. Not only the opposition, but the whole society is ignored. The authorities are afraid of criticism," Batrincea said.

At the end of the rally, the organizers called on the opposition to unite and oust the government and the president.

