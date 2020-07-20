CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Moldovan parliament rejected during a session on Monday a vote of no confidence in Ion Chicu's government, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

Last week, Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of parliament, presented a motion of no confidence against the current government. The initiative was supported by the former ally from the ACUM bloc, the Action and Solidarity Party, who believe that the government has failed to fulfill its responsibilities and mismanaged the socio-economic crisis.

"The no-confidence motion against the government was rejected in a vote of 47 lawmakers," Greceanii said.

The coalition of socialists and democrats, as well as an independent lawmaker, Alexandru Oleinic, voted against the motion of no-confidence.

A total of 93 out of 101 lawmakers took part in the session.

Therefore, the initiative was supported by 46 people with the required minimum of 51 votes.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that the motion of no-confidence in the government did not get enough votes because the initiative was meaningless in its nature.

"The no-confidence vote failed because from the very beginning it was a meaningless initiative, political improvisation ... I think that now it is important for everyone to learn a lesson from what happened, both the opposition and the government, which is to leave behind these awkward events and decide what good can be done for people in the future," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

The president then addressed the political parties, calling for a dialogue and urging them to work together on resolving issues the country is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic hardships.