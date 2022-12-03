UPDATE - Moldovan President Discusses Energy Security With Japanese Prime Minister in Tokyo

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Saturday discussed energy security with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of her working visit to Tokyo from December 1-3.

"This morning, I spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida," Sandu said on social media, adding "We confirmed our interest in developing joint initiatives that will help accelerate the provision of Moldova's energy security."

The Moldovan president thanked Kishida for Tokyo's support, specifically for supplying Chisinau with fire-fighting equipment worth 12 million Euros ($12.6 million) and medical equipment worth 8 million euros in 2022.

Following the Japan-Moldova Summit, the Japanese foreign ministry issued a statement on the agreements reached at the meeting.

Kishida showed appreciation for Chisinau's efforts in accepting displaced people amid the Ukrainian conflict, whose number exceeds more than 20% of Moldova's population.

"Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan has decided to provide additional assistance which values approximately 27 million USD in the areas of health, food, energy, gender, etc. to Moldova," the statement read.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom in October. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing about half of its electricity from Romania at a higher cost.

The Moldovan president said in mid-November that deepening of the economic and energy crises in the country is the result of hostilities in Ukraine. Chisinau has received over 650,000 Ukrainian refugees in the course of the Ukrainian conflict, according to Sandu.