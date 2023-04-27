UPDATE - Moldovan President Sandu Says European Integration Strategic Task for Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The integration of Moldova into the European Union is a strategic and important task for the country's leadership, President Maia Sandu said.

Sandu in March 2022 applied for the republic's accession to the EU, noting that the process of European integration must be accelerated. The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. The European Commission put forward nine conditions for Moldova to fulfill in order to join the EU.

"I firmly believe that Moldova can become a member of the European Union before the end of this decade. We have support from the EU, everything depends on us. The integration of the country into the EU is an important and strategic task for the ruling class, and I am convinced it is possible," Sandu said in an interview with Jurnal TV.

On April 10, Sandu addressed the nation and announced a mass rally in support of European integration at the Great National Assembly Square. The republic's leader said the rally should "demonstrate to the world the dream of Moldovan citizens about integration into the EU."

Sandu said Moscow is allegedly trying to destabilize the situation in the republic.

"Moscow is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova to prevent its transformation that the authorities want to conduct. Moscow is satisfied if there is chaos in Moldova, corruption, poverty, leaders who can be bought and controlled; only in this way can the Russian Federation promote its interests," Sandu said on Wednesday evening on the air of the Chisinau channel Jurnal tv, commenting on the scandal with the expulsion of diplomats from Moldova and Russia.

On Tuesday, Moldova's Ambassador to Russia Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and a strong protest was expressed to him in connection with Chisinau's unfriendly steps; Moscow also notified the ambassador of the decision to close entry to Russia for a number of Moldovan officials in response to their regular anti-Russian statements.

Last week, Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat. The Russian Embassy in Chisinau said that the authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but this happened after the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.