UPDATE - Moldovan President Says Not Planning Visit to Russia Yet

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she is not planning a visit to Russia yet.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu is on a working visit to Moscow these days. Moldovan experts believed his trip could be a preparation for a meeting between the presidents of Moldova and Russia.

"I do not know if my possible visit was discussed in Moscow.

I have no plans for a visit yet, no date has been set and there is no point in speculating about it hypothetically," Sandu said on Jurnal tv.

She said a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Chisinau has not yet been discussed either.

Sandu became president a year ago. Since the moment she took office, she has spoken about the need to improve relations with Russia and readiness to go to Moscow, but the visit has not taken place yet.