UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Moldova's Prime Minister Supports Investment In Country's Air Defense Network

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 05:30 AM

UPDATE - Moldova's Prime Minister Supports Investment in Country's Air Defense Network

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moldova is not afraid of a possible air attack, but should invest more money to ensure the security of its airspace, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"Theoretically, there are all possibilities, although we do not believe that we should be afraid of an (air) military attack. We feel protected by air defense means from the side of Ukraine. We understand that we also need to invest in air defense capabilities - and we are doing it, we have increased the budget of the Defense Ministry," Recean said on TVR when asked if Chisinau is afraid of a possible air attack.

He said Moldova hopes to resolve the issue of strengthening its defense capability on its own, but also hopes for the support of international partners.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Budget Chisinau Alliance Moldova Money January All From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.