UPDATE - More Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Air raid warnings have been declared in multiple Ukrainian regions overnight, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier in the night, air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava and Vinnytsia, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region. Air raid sirens also sounded in the Kiev region and the capital city itself.

Early on Saturday morning, air raid alerts were issued in the regions of Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Chernivtsi, the ministry's online map showed. Khmelnytskyi authorities said on Telegram that explosions were heard in the region.

After 5 a.m. local time on Saturday (2:00 GMT) air raid warnings were also issued in Lviv and Volyn regions.

A local lawmaker said on Telegram that air defense was activated in the Lviv region on Saturday morning.

Earlier in the night, the Kiev authorities said that air defense systems were activated in the Kiev region.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) shortly before midnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.