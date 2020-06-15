UPDATE - More Than 100 COVID Cases Confirmed in Beijing After Pause - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Beijing after an extended period with no cases, the origins of the new outbreak are being investigated, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Monday.

"Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence. Last week, China reported a new cluster of cases in Beijing, after more than 50 days without a case in that city. More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated," Tedros told a press conference.

Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan pointed out that the emergence of new infection clusters was still of concern, especially if the origin of an outbreak was not clear.

"What we would like to see is an immediate response to that and comprehensive set of measures ... Beijing is a large city and a very dynamic connected city. There is a always a concern.

I think you can see that level of concern in the response of the Chinese authorities," Ryan said.

WHO expects China to share genome data of the recent outbreak, Ryan said.

"It is very important and they have done so in the past as have many countries, particularly in sharing the genetic sequence ... We fully expect that China will in the normal course publicly put those sequences as they have done in the past on publicly available websites," the WHO official said.

Ryan added that it was important to control and investigate the outbreak, which is exactly what the CHinese authorities were doing.

"But in the great scheme of things around the number of cases per day around the world it's not [big news]. But it is a significant event. We will track that like we've tracked other significant clusters," Ryan said.

More than 7.9 million cases have been recorded across the world so far. Several countries in Europe and Asia began began slowly relaxing coronavirus-linked restrictions after seeing the case numbers in their particular areas go down.