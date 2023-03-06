UPDATE - More Ukrainian Regions Issue Air Raid Warnings - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in multiple Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, including the Kiev Region, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kiev, the ministry's online map showed shortly before midnight.

Earlier on Sunday evening, air raid alerts were issued in the regions of Sumy and Chernihiv.

Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight that explosions were heard in the Kiev Region, as well as Dnipropetrovsk suburbs.

On Saturday, air raid warnings were in effect in the regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian media reported late on Saturday night that the city of Dnipropetrovsk was partially without power.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.