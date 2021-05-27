UPDATE - Moroccan Lower House of Parliament Approves Medical Use of Cannabis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Moroccan House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) has approved a bill on the use of cannabis for medical purposes, MAP news agency reported.

The bill was approved by the government in March.

A total of 119 lawmakers of the lower house voted for the adoption of the draft law, 48 voted against. After that, the bill must be approved by the upper house.

This measure is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the kingdom. The cultivation of cannabis in Morocco for any purpose has been completely banned since 1956.