(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Morocco is extending restrictions in connection with COVID-19 by two weeks, including curfew, according to a government statement obtained by Sputnik.

The decision takes effect on February 2.

It was made "in connection with the development of the epidemiological situation in the world after the appearance of new strains of coronavirus in a number of neighboring countries," according to the statement.

From December 23, 2020, curfew was introduced throughout the kingdom from 9 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

local time. Celebrations, public and private gatherings are prohibited. Restaurants, cafes, stores and shopping malls are open until 8 p.m. local time. In January 2021, the government also decided to extend the state of sanitary emergency until February 10 as part of the coronavirus response.

Morocco launched a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination campaign on January 28.

According to the kingdom's Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 470,000, with 8,287 deaths and over 450,000 recoveries.