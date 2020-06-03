UPDATE - Moscow COVID Hospital Discharged 85% of Patients Admitted in Past 3 Months- Head Physician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Already 85 percent of patients who were admitted to Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center in the village of Kommunarka in the past three months have already been discharged, head physician Denis Protsenko said.

"A total of 3,549 patients arrived in that period, 3,014 (85%) have been discharged, 12 (0.4%) were transferred to other hospitals, nine (0.3%) left the hospital without permission, 170 died (overall mortality rate 5.6%), 344 are being treated," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.

"Treatment in intensive care units was carried out for 590 patients (16.

6%), lung ventilation - for 215 (6.1%)," he wrote.

Moscow's total COVID-19 case tally currently surpasses 185,000, with over 2,600 deaths.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 423,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 5,000. More than 186,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 376,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,194,000.