UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Moscow COVID Hospital Discharged 85% Of Patients Admitted In Past 3 Months- Head Physician

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:00 AM

UPDATE - Moscow COVID Hospital Discharged 85% of Patients Admitted in Past 3 Months- Head Physician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Already 85 percent of patients who were admitted to Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center in the village of Kommunarka in the past three months have already been discharged, head physician Denis Protsenko said.

"A total of 3,549 patients arrived in that period, 3,014 (85%) have been discharged, 12 (0.4%) were transferred to other hospitals, nine (0.3%) left the hospital without permission, 170 died (overall mortality rate 5.6%), 344 are being treated," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.

"Treatment in intensive care units was carried out for 590 patients (16.

6%), lung ventilation - for 215 (6.1%)," he wrote.

Moscow's total COVID-19 case tally currently surpasses 185,000, with over 2,600 deaths.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 423,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 5,000. More than 186,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 376,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,194,000.

Related Topics

World Moscow Facebook Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

4 hours ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

5 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

5 hours ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

5 hours ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.