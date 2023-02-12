UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Moscow, Manama Working Out Meeting Between Putin, Bahraini King - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UPDATE - Moscow, Manama Working Out Meeting Between Putin, Bahraini King - Russian Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Moscow and Manama are working out the possibility of holding a meeting between King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but so far no agreement has been reached, Russian Ambassador to Bahrain Alexei Skosyrev told Sputnik.

"The possibility of holding a summit meeting is being considered, but agreements on its modalities ” time and place ” have not been reached yet," Skosyrev said.

The Russian ambassador added that Bahrain paid special attention to maintaining a confidential dialogue with Russia on a wide range of issues, including those related to the general principles of the world order.

"Our views are close or coincide. Bahrain for us, as we have repeatedly stressed at all levels, is an important partner in the Arab-Muslim world.

Manama also pays special attention to interaction with our country," the diplomat said.

Russia highly appreciates Bahrain's balanced position on the Ukraine crisis and is very grateful to Manama for its readiness to assist the political and diplomatic process, Skosyrev told Sputnik.

In December 2021, a delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament headed by its chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko visited Bahrain. Following the visit, Matviyenko said that Hamad was waiting for Putin's visit and also seeking to visit Moscow. The last time the leaders of the two countries met in person was in 2016 during the visit of the Bahraini king to Russia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Manama Vladimir Putin Bahrain December 2016 All Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

18 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

18 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.