UPDATE - Moscow Mayor Examines Reserve COVID-19 Hospital in Kommunarka District

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin on Monday examined a reserve hospital, which was designed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, located on the territory of the medical complex in Moscow's district of Kommunarka.

"The fifth-largest reserve hospital has been constructed based on one of the major anti-coronavirus centers, the medical complex in Kommunarka," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that Moscow "has put into operation reserve hospitals, which have allowed us not to impede regular and emergency health care service."

According to Sobyanin, Moscow implemented a huge complex of anti-coronavirus measures, including mass testing, the mask regime, distance working. "All these measures have proved to be effective: during the previous week the COVID-19 infections daily increase dropped by 10 times and our hospitals became loaded 5 times less," the mayor said.

The hospital in Kommunarka has been equipped with 1,249 beds, including 330 beds in Russia's largest intensive care unit. All the beds have oxygen delivery devices.

Moscow has a sufficient reserve of beds, including at temporary hospitals and the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, Sokolniki exhibition center, Moskva automobile dealership center and Pavilion No. 75 at VDNKh.

On Monday, Russia registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases, up from yesterday's 16,710, taking the cumulative total to more than 1.53 million, the country's coronavirus response center reported.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,224 new positive tests were registered ” up from 4,455 the day before.