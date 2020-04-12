UPDATE - Moscow Mayor Signs Decree on Introduction of Digital Passes for Traveling on Transport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday signed a decree according to which special digital passes would be required for people traveling in Moscow and the Moscow Region on personal and public transport, starting on April 15.

On Friday, Sobyanin said that Moscow would start introducing a pass system gradually from Tuesday amid the coronavirus epidemic. At the first stage, it will be introduced for going to work and back, at the second stage for other purposes, and at the third stage, if necessary, for movement within a district. The pass system will be declarative, the city authorities reserve the right to verify the accuracy of the information provided by citizens.

"Today, I signed a decree according to which special digital passes are introduced for trips in Moscow and the Moscow Region on personal and public transport. From Wednesday, April 15, 2020, their presence for trips will become mandatory," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

The mayor added that it would be possible to obtain digital passes from April 13.

"It is still allowed to walk without getting a pass, but strictly observing the established rules and restrictions," Sobyanin added.

The mayor went on to write that the information obtained by the authorities for issuing these passes would be destroyed once the high alert period in Moscow was over.

Additionally, the storage and processing of personal data collected for the issuance of digital passes will be carried out in accordance with Russia's legislation on personal data, according to Sobyanin.

"Obtaining a digital pass is required for trips on any type of personal and public transport - a motorcycle, scooter, car, taxi, metro, suburban rail and ground public transport," the blog post read.

People who have to go to work have to apply for a special travel pass valid until April 30. This pass allows for an unlimited number of travels.

Another type of pass will be issued for trips for personal purposes, such as going to grocery stores or summer houses. Such a pass is valid for one day and can be obtained no more than twice a week.

A person can also get an unlimited number of passes for traveling to medical institutions.

Sobyanin added that military personnel, law enforcement officers, judges and other state employees did not have to obtain passes to travel to work. Children below 14 years of age also do need travel passes.

The permit will also be required for traveling around the city on bicycle, electric scooter and other vehicles, the head of Moscow's department of trade and services, Alexey Nemeryuk, told Sputnik.

The official added that civil servants and media employees would not need passes to use transport, including taxi, as it would be enough for them to present their employee ID cards if asked.