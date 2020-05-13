UPDATE - Moscow Meets Requirements for First Stage of Lifting Restrictions - City Duma Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Moscow meets all the requirements for the first stage of the phased lifting of restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Moscow City Duma chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov said.

"The situation is changing dynamically every day... Today, Moscow meets all the criteria," Shaposhnikov said on the Zvezda television channel when asked about the Russian capital's readiness for the gradual exit from the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said there were three stages of a phased exit from self-isolation. At the first stage, sports and outdoor walks; walks with children and the opening of some shops may be permitted. At the second stage, strolls with family members, opening catering establishments with a restriction on the number of visitors and resuming classes at educational institutions may be permitted.

The third stage stipulates the opening of parks and recreation areas, while respecting the social distance, the opening of all stores and catering without limiting the number of visitors.

Shaposhnikov said people aged over 65 and those with chronic illnesses should stay home until the restrictions were completely lifted.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 232,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,100. More than 43,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.