UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Moscow Under No Illusion About EU Rethinking Approach To Relations With Russia - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

UPDATE - Moscow Under No Illusion About EU Rethinking Approach to Relations With Russia - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Moscow has no illusions about the European Union possibly redefining its long-term approach to relations with Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are aware of the discussions within the EU on relations with Russia, which are yet another attempt to rethink long-term approaches to interaction with our country. Apparently, it is too early to talk about the results, since the discussion continues. We have no illusions," Zakharova said in a statement, commenting on a new European approach towards Russia, proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

According to Zakharova, the ideas put forward by Borrell do not contain even a hint of the EU's strategic vision in the Russian direction, but only provoke the consolidation of a new split in Europe, without offering any recipes for solving the accumulated problems.

"As if Russia or the EU, as geographical and civilizational neighbors, can get away from each other," the spokeswoman noted.

Zakharova went on to say that Brussels, infected with an "abnormal political virus", decided to "isolate itself" from Russia, but attempts to isolate the country were fruitless.

The spokeswoman added that the EU's policy presented by Borrell was directed at clearing the EU information field from alternative points of view, expanding the EU's influence into the Western Balkans, sparking rivalry with Moscow in the post-Soviet space and imposing Western policies.

On Tuesday, Borrell outlined six main points of a common approach of the EU to relations with Russia against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday. Among other things, it involves joint efforts to isolate Russia and supporting neighbors to overcome consequences of the global crisis, similar to assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Split From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.