MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that he was waiting for Turkey's reaction on the issue of ensuring the security of humanitarian convoys to help residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone and the northern part of Aleppo province.

He said that after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, medical assistance was provided to 368 Syrian citizens, 280 doses of donated blood were taken, and 73.

2 tonnes of humanitarian aid was distributed in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,400 people.

Russia has taken part in rescue operations in the two countries, with the Russian emergency response teams rescuing nine people and providing assistance to over 800 victims of the earthquakes in both Turkey and Syria, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.