MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Eleven patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died over the past 24 hours in Moscow, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 106, the coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Eleven patients in Moscow who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection have died," the center said.

It said all patients were 48 to 86 years old and all had concurrent diseases.

As of April 14, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow exceeded 13,000, over 1,000 recovered.

There are more than 21,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. The country's COVID-19 death toll has reached 170, and over 1,690 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.