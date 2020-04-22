MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Moscow's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen over the past 24 hours by 28, the coronavirus response center said.

Tuesday's COVID-19 death count for the Russian capital was 233, so the number of deaths currently stands at 261.

The number of confirmed cases in Moscow has topped 29,430.

More than 2,050 people have recovered from the disease in the city.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 52,700. The country's COVID-19 death toll has topped 450.

Over 3,870 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.