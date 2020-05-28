UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises In Past Day By 71 To 2,254 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - nearly the same number as yesterday - bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,254, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 71 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 73 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 2,183.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 370,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 3,900. More than 142,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 171,000, with over 67,400 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 349,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5,488,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,682,000, with over 354,000 deaths and more than 2,337,000 recoveries.

