MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Moscow has registered 11 deaths of patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,764, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 11 patients, who have been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 4,753.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 966,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 16,500. More than 779,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 258,000, with over 206,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 810,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.5 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 23.7 million, with over 815,000 deaths and more than 15.4 million recoveries.