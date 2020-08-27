MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,776, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 4,764.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 970,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 16,600. More than 786,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 259,000, with over 208,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 815,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.7 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 24 million, with over 821,000 deaths and more than 15.6 million recoveries.