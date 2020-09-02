(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,844, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 4,832.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 1,000,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 17,200. More than 815,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 263,000, with over 215,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 848,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.6 million, with over 853,000 deaths and more than 16.9 million recoveries.