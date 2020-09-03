UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 13 Over Past Day To 4,857 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 13 Over Past Day to 4,857 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow has registered 13 deaths of patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,857, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 4,844.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has reached 1,005,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 17,400. More than 821,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently surpasses 263,600, with over 216,700 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 852,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.6 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.8 million, with over 859,000 deaths and more than 17.1 million recoveries.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Died March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

3 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

4 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

3 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

3 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

3 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.