MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow has registered 13 deaths of patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,857, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 4,844.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has reached 1,005,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 17,400. More than 821,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently surpasses 263,600, with over 216,700 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 852,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.6 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.8 million, with over 859,000 deaths and more than 17.1 million recoveries.