UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Multiple Casualties In Huge Gas Blast At Florida Mall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD [South University Drive] multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Plantation Fire Battalion deputy chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

"At this point nobody was killed... But again we are still searching, we are still looking. So everything at this point is tentative," he told reporters later.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

Ruptured gas pipelines were found in the rubble, MSNBC has reported.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.

The Russian Embassy in Washington tweeted that it was checking if any Russian nationals were among those injured. It asked the US Department of State for more information.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Washington Twitter Florida SITE Gas All

Recent Stories

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

28 minutes ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

29 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

29 minutes ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

29 minutes ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

30 minutes ago

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.