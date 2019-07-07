UPDATE - Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD [South University Drive] multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Plantation Fire Battalion deputy chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

"At this point nobody was killed... But again we are still searching, we are still looking. So everything at this point is tentative," he told reporters later.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

Ruptured gas pipelines were found in the rubble, MSNBC has reported.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.

The Russian Embassy in Washington tweeted that it was checking if any Russian nationals were among those injured. It asked the US Department of State for more information.