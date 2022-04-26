UPDATE - Musk Buys Twitter, Biden Worried About Social Media Power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is more concerned about the power of large social media platforms than about who owns them, the White House press secretary told reporters, when asked about Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Musk, the billionaire businessman, reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held.

"I'm not going to comment on a specific transaction. What I can tell you, no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives. He has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause," White house spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday when asked to comment on the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk.

Psaki noted that Biden has been a strong supporter of antitrust reforms that would require more transparency from large media platforms and he is encouraged that there is a bipartisan interest in Congress to accomplish that.

Musk had earlier bought a 9.1% stake in Twitter from the open market for nearly $3 billion before making a bid for its remaining shares that he did not already own.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement also expressed concerns about Musk's move.

"We should be worried about any powerful central actor, whether it's a government or any wealthy individual - even if it's an ACLU member - having so much control over the boundaries of our political speech online," the human rights group said in a tweet.

Musk stuck to his narrative of wanting to be a "free speech absolutist" who would revolutionize Twitter's role in public debates. Musk earlier described Twitter as "the digital town square" of US democracy.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in statement posted on Twitter.

Many voiced concerns that Musk might reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, but the New York real estate magnate told FOX news he is not going back to Twitter.