MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The launch of the Starship spacecraft by Elon Musk's SpaceX company is scheduled for Monday, April 17, Musk has confirmed.

"Launch attempt tomorrow," Musk said on Twitter on Sunday.

SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday that the 150-minute launch window for Starship was going to open at 8 a.m. Central Time US (13:00 GMT) on Monday.

Musk has lowered expectations before the Monday SpaceX Starship launch. "Success is not what should be expected tomorrow - that would be insane," Musk told the Twitter space participants on Sunday, adding "I would encourage people to review the history of the Soviet N1 rocket, which has really a very impressive rocket design. But it never reached orbit.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday that it granted SpaceX approval to carry out the first test flight of its fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket being developed to transport humans to Mars.

The FAA said that the license is valid for five years.

The FAA also published its current operations plan on Friday, stating that Starship was going to be launched on April 17, from SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The document also gives backup dates, namely from April 18-21.

SpaceX has been developing the fully reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle Starship, which is designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.