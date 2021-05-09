UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Musk Says During Saturday Night Live That He Has Asperger's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) SpaceX/Tesla founder Elon Musk said during the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show he is hosting for the first time that he has Asperger Syndrome, a kind of autism spectrum disorder.

Musk said at the start of his monologue that he is the first SNL host with Asperger's. Musk might have been joking, given the light-headed character of the late-night comedy show.

"To anyone I've ever offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to a be a chill, normal dude?" Musk said.

Musk, 49, also joked about how he smoked marijuana on American comedian Joe Rogan's podcast. He also brought his mother, Maye Musk, on stage, as the show played off the theme of Mother's Day, which is celebrated on May 9 this year in the US.

Musk is not the first non-actor to host SNL. Former US President Donald Trump hosted it in 2015, back when he was presidential candidate. Rudy Giuliani and Al Gore have also hosted the show.

This Saturday, the SNL is featuring Miley Cyrus in her sixth appearance as the musical guest.

