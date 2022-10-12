UPDATE - Musk Says Only Spoke to Putin One Time 18 Months Ago About Space, New Talks 'Pointless'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk claims that he only spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin one time approximately 18 months ago about space, following reports he talked with Putin prior to publishing a recent Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

"No, it is not (true). I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," Musk said on Tuesday via social media when asked about the reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The proposed peace plan included guarantees of water supply to Crimea, as well as organizing UN-monitored referenda in regions seeking to join the Russian Federation. Musk was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials for proposing the peace deal.

Musk also dismissed the prospect of future talks with Putin about a peace plan, citing a lack of converging interests between Moscow and Kiev.

"Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands - it's not even close," Musk said later on Tuesday, when asked if he would be open to another conversation with Putin.

Musk is not an official representative of the US government, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby also said on Tuesday during a press briefing, in response to a question about the reports.

Eurasia Group chief Ian Bremmer, whom media reports cited as the source of the claim that Musk and Putin allegedly spoke, reiterated the claim via social media later on Tuesday.

"Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin's red lines were," Bremmer said.

Musk in response to the statement seemed to again deny reports of a recent conversation with Putin, stating "nobody should trust Bremmer."