UPDATE - Myanmar's Ambassador To UK Calls For Release Of State Counselor, President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Myanmar's Ambassador to UK Calls for Release of State Counselor, President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Kingdom, on Monday called for the release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and said that the current crisis in his native country should be resolved with diplomatic efforts.

In a statement, Minn said that he discussed the situation in Myanmar after the military takeover with UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a meeting last week.

"We request the release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint," the ambassador said.

The ambassador added that diplomacy is "the only response" to the current "impasse".

In addition, the diplomat said that Myanmar's embassy in London will remain open and continue to provide assistance to the citizens of Myanmar living in the UK.

Meanwhile, Raab said that he spoke with Kyaw Zwar Minn on Monday and welcomed his call for the release of detained politicians in Myanmar.

"Earlier today I spoke to Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn. I praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right. We join his call for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and for a return to democratic rule," Raab tweeted.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor and the president. The crackdown on protesters left more than 50 people dead.

