UPDATE - NATO Deploys 'Air Shielding Systems' Along Its Eastern Flank - NATO Joint Force Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) NATO has deployed "air shielding systems" along the eastern flank to protect member states and allies, the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum said on Monday.

"@NATO has deployed air shielding systems to protect the Allies along the Eastern Flank against possible air and missile threats, assure NATO populations and improve readiness," the command tweeted.

In late June, NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank by 2023 amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. According to the plan, the alliance will increase the number of high-readiness forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future, as well as increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level. In addition, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.