UPDATE - Navalny Moved From Detention Center For Unknown Reasons - Lawyer To Sputnik

Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in the Yves Roche embezzlement case, was moved from the Kolchugino detention center, located in the Vladimir region, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, told Sputnik on Friday.

Navalny was undergoing a mandatory quarantine in the facility where those sentenced to a jail term are quarantined before being transferred to the prison.

"We were told that he was moved. They did not say where exactly [he was taken to]," Kobzev said, adding he had no idea what is the aim of the transfer.

The detention facility, commenting on the transfer, refused to specify where Navalny was taken to, referring Sputnik to the regional penitentiary services office.

Meanwhile, the regional office of the Federal Penitentiary Service, responding to an official request by Sputnik about the timing of Navalny's transfer to the prison, said that one of his relatives would be notified of his arrival at the prison.

The authority added that outsiders were prohibited from informing about this by law.

Earlier this week, the lawyer told Sputnik that the opposition figure would remain in the detention center until appeal trial in the case of libel against a World War II veteran, the date for which is still undecided. He added that Navalny would take part in the appeal trial.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Roche case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his probation terms. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

