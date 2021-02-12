UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Navalny's Defense To File Complaint Against Decision To Rescind Suspended Sentence- Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny on Friday will file a complaint against a Moscow court's decision to replace his suspended sentence with a real one in the 2014 Yves Rocher case, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik.

"Today, we will file a complaint," the lawyer said.

In early February, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.

In response to the verdict, a number of Western states, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, urged Moscow to release Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry, in turn, urged foreign countries to respect international law and deal with their internal matters. The Kremlin said it would not heed any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

