UPDATE - Nearly 200 Detained Across Belarus At Sunday Opposition Rallies - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The number of people detained at protests across Belarus this Sunday has now approached 200 in total, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

Not long prior to that, Chemodanova has informed Sputnik that just over 100 people have been detained.

"According to updated information, the number of detainees has approached 200," Chemodanova said.

Later in the day, the Minsk City Executive Committee told Sputnik that over 140 people were detained in the capital city alone over the course of the day.

Weekend opposition rallies have become commonplace across the nation following the disputed August 9 presidential election, n which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests.

More Stories From World

