UPDATE - Nearly 70 Patients Recover From COVID-19 Over Past Day In Transnistria - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020)   A total of 69 patients - up from yesterday's 15 - have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria), bringing the number of recoveries to 785, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by three - nearly the same as yesterday - to 1,042, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 408,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.1 million.

