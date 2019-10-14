UPDATE - Nearly 9 Tonnes of Explosives Found in 2 Abandoned Vehicles in Southern India - Police

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The police of the southern Indian state of Telangana carried out a series of raids in the Keesara district and discovered nearly nine tonnes of explosives hidden in two abandoned vehicles, local law enforcement said.

"Keesara police and special forces received the information about the location of the two abandoned vehicles, in which there were [about 8.9 tonnes] of explosives. At least two people were detained as part of this case," the statement said.

The police have not yet identified the owners of the explosives or what they were intended for. Many detonators and detonating charges were also found in the cars. An investigation is underway.