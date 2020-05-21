UPDATE - Nearly Half of US Households Lost Wages Amid Pandemic - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Almost half of US households lost income amid pandemic-induced economic lockdowns since mid-March, a Census Bureau survey revealed.

"Among the population of adults 18 and over, 47% either lost employment income or another adult in their household had lost employment income since March 13," a press release explaining the new weekly survey said on Wednesday.

In addition, adults reported feeling anxious or nervous nearly every day 29.7 percent of the time, the release said.

About 10 percent of adults reported that they did not get enough of the food they needed some of the time or often. Another 32 percent reported getting enough, but not the kinds of food they needed, the release added.

The survey results come as some 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims over the past two months as the COVID-19 crippled economic activity in the 50 US states.

Victoria Velkoff, associate director for the Census Bureau's demographic programs, said on a live-stream hosted by the Washington-based Brookings Institution that 39 percent of the respondents to the survey said they expected their households to earn less from work over the next four weeks.

The Census Bureau said it surveyed more than 74,000 households through online questionnaires between April 23 and May 5 for the first batch of findings. It described the survey as an experimental initiative carried out with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development and other Federal agencies.

Ron Jarmin, deputy director and chief operating officer of the bureau explained the objective in Wednesday's briefing.

"This is an attempt to get good solid, reasonably carefully constructed information that maybe doesn't have all of the bells and whistles of one of our baseline surveys but people (may still) find useful," Jarmin said.

The COVID-19 caused the US economy to shrink 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the sharpest such decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. While all 50 states in America have reopened their economies in one way or another over the past two weeks, economists still warn of a sharp recession for the second quarter, meaning more hardship to come.

The US has more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.