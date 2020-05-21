UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Nearly Half Of US Households Lost Wages Amid Pandemic - Census Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:30 AM

UPDATE - Nearly Half of US Households Lost Wages Amid Pandemic - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Almost half of US households lost income amid pandemic-induced economic lockdowns since mid-March, a Census Bureau survey revealed.

"Among the population of adults 18 and over, 47% either lost employment income or another adult in their household had lost employment income since March 13," a press release explaining the new weekly survey said on Wednesday.

In addition, adults reported feeling anxious or nervous nearly every day 29.7 percent of the time, the release said.

About 10 percent of adults reported that they did not get enough of the food they needed some of the time or often. Another 32 percent reported getting enough, but not the kinds of food they needed, the release added.

The survey results come as some 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims over the past two months as the COVID-19 crippled economic activity in the 50 US states.

Victoria Velkoff, associate director for the Census Bureau's demographic programs, said on a live-stream hosted by the Washington-based Brookings Institution that 39 percent of the respondents to the survey said they expected their households to earn less from work over the next four weeks.

The Census Bureau said it surveyed more than 74,000 households through online questionnaires between April 23 and May 5 for the first batch of findings. It described the survey as an experimental initiative carried out with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development and other Federal agencies.

Ron Jarmin, deputy director and chief operating officer of the bureau explained the objective in Wednesday's briefing.

"This is an attempt to get good solid, reasonably carefully constructed information that maybe doesn't have all of the bells and whistles of one of our baseline surveys but people (may still) find useful," Jarmin said.

The COVID-19 caused the US economy to shrink 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the sharpest such decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. While all 50 states in America have reopened their economies in one way or another over the past two weeks, economists still warn of a sharp recession for the second quarter, meaning more hardship  to come.

The US has more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Brookings March April May All From Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

18 minutes ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

1 hour ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.