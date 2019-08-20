TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu on Monday made light of his wife's blunder after she prompted outrage in Ukraine by breaking an ancient tradition by which all visitors to the country abide.

Sara Netanyahu, who is accompanying her husband on a trip to Kiev, was seen dropping a piece of traditional Ukrainian bread instead of eating it during the greeting ceremony upon lending in Kiev on Sunday.

In a video message, Netanyahu said his wife meant no disrespect and instead pointed to the clothes she wore that day, which spotted Ukraine's national colors.

"She picked clothes to match the national colors of Ukraine. She got out of the plane wearing blue-and-yellow. She did this out of respect for Ukraine," he stressed.

He suggested that the "incident with the bread" was what drew Israeli media attention to his "historic" visit to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government spokeswoman, Iuliia Mendel, took to Facebook on Monday to defend Sara Netanyahu and reassure the public that no offense was taken.

"Netanyahu's wife did not mean to disrespect Ukraine. Nothing will overshadow this important, major visit," she wrote, adding it gave a new impetus to economic, educational, cultural and technological ties between the two nations.

This is Netanyahu's first trip to Ukraine in two decades and the first visit by a foreign leader to the country since Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president in April.

The Israeli prime minister said he would discuss a free trade deal between the two countries and the possibility of opening a Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, a divided holy city also claimed as the capital by Palestine.