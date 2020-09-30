(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday the existence of a secret depot in a residential neighborhood in Beirut where the Hezbollah movement is storing arms.

"Now, here is where the next explosion could take place. Right here. This is the Beirut neighborhood of Janah. It's right next to the international airport. And here, Hezbollah is keeping a secret arms depot," Netanyahu said, presenting pictures with the location of the depot.

The Israeli Prime Minister said the secret arms depot is adjacent to a gas company.

"These are gas canisters. Right here. It's a few meters away from a gas station. It's fifty meters away from the gas company. Here are more gas trucks. And it's embedded in civilian housing here, civilian housing here. For the Janah neighborhood residents this is the actual coordinates," he said.

Netanyahu further called on the Lebanese people to "act now" and protest having these depots in their neighborhoods.

The Israeli prime minister also called on the international community to insist that Hezbollah stop using Lebanese civilians as "human shields.

"

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah slammed the Israeli prime minister's claims as lies and provocations.

"The Israeli prime minister is once again lying about the presence of a missile depot in Janah. To prove this, we invite all interested media outlets to come and visit our facility now, and we are ready to grant access. If there are any missiles there, we will not be able to retrieve them, this is obvious, as Netanyahu spoke less than an hour ago, and I am speaking now," Nasrallah said in a live televised address.

On August 4, a powerful explosion shattered the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy. A little more than a month later, on September 10, another fire took place at oil and tire depots at the port. President Michel Aoun did not rule out that the flame could have occurred due to arson.